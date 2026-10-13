Japan's largest bank MUFG weighs $10 billion-plus investment to take majority control of Shriram Finance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) is exploring ways to eventually secure majority control of Shriram Finance Ltd., in a potential transaction that could become the largest foreign investment in India's financial sector, Bloomberg reported.

Japan's largest bank is in the early stages of considering an increase in its stake in Shriram Finance to more than 50%, from about 20% currently, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, asking not to be named because the discussions are private.