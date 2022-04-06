Japan's Mitsui to pick up 49% stake in ReNew Power’s RTC project

Ryoichiro Uno, General Manager in charge of infrastructure projects in India, the Middle East, and Africa of Mitsui, said, “We view India as an extremely promising market for many reasons, including its high economic growth and strong commitment towards decarbonization. Through this project, Mitsui will accelerate India's clean energy transition together with ReNew, and contribute to the project‘s successful development by leveraging our extensive global experience in power project development, as well as our wide-ranging business network across industries. "