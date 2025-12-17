Japan’s Mizuho enters Indian investment banking space with $523 million Avendus deal

Japan's Mizuho Securities will acquire a majority stake in Indian investment bank Avendus from KKR for up to $523 million, expanding its footprint in India's fast-growing financial market.

Japan's Mizuho Securities on Wednesday said it will buy a majority stake in Indian investment bank Avendus from US investment firm KKR for up to 81 billion yen ($523 million).

The buyout adds to Japanese financial institutions' growing footprint in India, where a fast-growing economy has made it an attractive target for Japanese firms facing an ageing and shrinking population at home.

Mizuho Securities, part of Japan's third-largest banking group, Mizuho Financial Group, said it will buy 61.6% to 78.3% of Avendus shares and make the bank a consolidated subsidiary.

Mizuho has been fielding an increasing number of enquiries from banking clients concerning expansion into India, Chief Executive Masahiro Kihara told a press briefing in Tokyo.

The acquisition will strengthen Mizuho's ability to collaborate across regions, including with U.S. M&A advisor Greenhill which it bought in 2023, Kihara also said.

"Better cross-regional collaboration has been one of the great things about the Greenhill acquisition. On the investment banking side we thought India was a missing piece," Kihara said.

Larger Japanese rival Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group bought 24.2% of Indian lender Yes Bank earlier this year.

KKR first invested in Avendus in 2016.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

