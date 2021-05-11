Japan’s Muji appeals to China by advertising use of Xinjiang cotton
- Clothing and homewares brand has publicly sided with Beijing in a way that many Western and other Japanese companies won’t
While Swedish clothing retailer H&M has been virtually wiped off e-commerce sites in China, rival Muji is winning applause there.
The Japanese chain has publicly sided with the Chinese government in a way that many Western and Japanese companies won’t. Muji says it uses cotton from the Xinjiang region–where the U.S. State Department says mostly Muslim Uyghurs are forced to labor in internment camps—and doesn’t see a problem with advertising that fact.
