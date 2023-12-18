Japan's Nippon Steel to acquire US Steel for $14.9 billion
The deal price of $55 per share represents a whopping 142% premium to Aug. 11, the last trading day before Cleveland-Cliffs unveiled a $35-per-share cash-and-stock bid for US Steel.
Japan's Nippon Steel clinched a deal on Monday to buy US Steel for $14.9 billion in cash, prevailing in an auction for the 122-year-old iconic steelmaker over rivals including Cleveland-Cliffs and ArcelorMittal.
