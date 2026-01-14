Japan's SMBC gets RBI nod to open India subsidiary after firm's Yes Bank stake deal

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, disclosed that the central bank has granted an ‘in-principle’ approval to Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) to set up a local subsidiary in India.

As per the RBI release, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. will carry out its banking business operations in India in branch mode from its offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

The ‘in-principle’ approval will allow the institutional lender to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary in the country by converting its existing branches in India. The central bank will also consider granting the foreign lender a license to start its banking business under the new subsidiary.

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to grant ‘in-principle’ approval to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Japan for setting up a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) in India, under the Reserve Bank of India (Setting Up of Wholly Owned Subsidiaries by Foreign Banks) Guidelines, 2025,” according to RBI data.

This move comes a few months after SMBC received RBI approval to acquire a stake in domestic institutional lender Yes Bank in August 2025. Mint reported earlier that Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC) will acquire 24.99% in the private sector lender via two transactions.

Second foreign bank to get RBI nod RBI's ‘in-principle’ approval marks SMBC as the second foreign bank to receive a conditional nod from RBI to open a local subsidiary in eight months. In May, RBI said it has decided to grant in-principle approval to Dubai-based Emirates NBD Bank PJSC to establish a wholly-owned arm in India.

India allows foreign banks to operate either as a branch or a wholly-owned subsidiary of the parent. All except two — DBS Bank India and SBM Bank India — work as branches. A local unit gives more flexibility to the bank than when operating as a branch.

In the past, the Indian banking regulator has allowed the local arm of a foreign bank to take over a domestic lender.

In November 2020, RBI seized control of the struggling Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) and forced a merger with the local unit of Singapore’s largest lender DBS Bank. That was the first time the central bank had tapped a bank with a foreign parent to backstop an Indian rival.

Foreign banks have found it an uphill task to penetrate meaningfully into India, barring a few areas.

As of 31 March 2025, these banks accounted for 3.3% of the total bank credit, with private banks cornering 40% and public sector banks topping the list at 52.3%. The remaining is divided between small finance banks and regional rural banks.