Jashvik Capital expands medtech platform with Rivarp Medical investment

MUMBAI: Private equity firm Jashvik Capital on Tuesday said it is expanding its medical devices platform with its portfolio company Futura Medtech investing in Bengaluru-based Rivarp Medical, marking its third investment through the platform.
Rivarp Medical manufactures devices and implants across orthopaedics, neurosurgery and interventional cardiology, adding new therapeutic segments to Futura as Jashvik builds a scaled, multi-category medical devices business with domestic and global reach, the companies said in a joint statement.
The platform had invested in Dolphin Sutures in October 2024 and Suture Planet in July 2025. Jashvik Capital invested in Futura, a Bengaluru-based maker of surgical consumables and devices, in June 2024.
“Medical devices and consumables is a large and fast growing opportunity in India and international markets. Through these acquisitions, our management team intends to drive synergies related to innovation, manufacturing and sales and distribution channels,” Naresh Patwari, founder of Jashvik Capital, told Mint.
The company did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.
“Partnering with Futura Medtech provides us with access to capital to invest in innovation and to deepen customer engagement. Futura has deep distribution in various channels that are complementary to the distribution strengths of Rivarp,” MT Naidu, founder of Rivarp, said in the statement.
Founded in 2016, Rivarp Medical has developed a portfolio of products across high-growth therapeutic segments. It has in-house manufacturing capabilities and international regulatory approvals, including EU MDR and US FDA certifications.
The company distributes its products across India and international markets through a network of over 100 channel partners.
India’s medical devices sector is witnessing sustained double-digit growth, driven by increasing healthcare penetration, a shift towards domestic manufacturing and expanding export opportunities. Against this backdrop, Futura Medtech is being developed as an integrated platform combining product innovation, manufacturing scale, and distribution reach.
“Over the next two years, we plan to invest in more businesses to further strengthen our product basket and innovation pipeline and deepen our distribution reach,” Patwari said.
Jashvik Capital invested $25 million in Futura in 2024. The capital is being used to build devices and consumables across multiple specialty areas, drive organic and inorganic growth, and expand access to high-quality medical products in India and international markets, according to the company.
The mid-market private equity firm previously invested ₹400 crore in pharma software provider Marg ERP in July 2025. It has also made investments in Bharuch-based Jabsons Foods and Hyderabad-based eye care chain Smart Vision Eye Specialities Pvt Ltd.
Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since November 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.
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