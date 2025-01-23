Companies
Jashvik Capital to acquire over 50% stake in Smart Vision Eye Hospitals
Summary
- The Hyderabad-based eye care chain plans to use the proceeds to fund its expansion.
MUMBAI : Private equity (PE) firm Jashvik Capital Advisory Llp is acquiring a majority stake in Smart Vision Eye Specialities Pvt. Ltd, a Hyderabad-based eye care hospital chain, said a person close to the deal.
