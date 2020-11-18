After a long wait of 90 years, Jawa bikes will be riding on the roads of the Czech Republic - Jawa's country of origin - Mahindra and Mahindra Chairperson Anand Mahindra announced on Twitter. Anand Mahindra tweeted, "Life comes full circle for Jawa".

Jawa motorcycles, which were designed and created by Frantisek Janecek in Prague, will now be riding on the city's lanes after 90 years. Janecek introduced the first model of Jawa bike on October 23, 1929.

The announcement on Twitter was made by Anupam Thareja, founder of Classic Legends, the parent company of the Jawa motorcycle bran.

Life comes full circle for Jawa... https://t.co/9XhgUZ6i0a — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 17, 2020

Last week, Classic Legends announced that it has sold over 50,000 units of Jawa Motorcycles in the Indian market. It revealed that the latest sales milestone has been attained in an effective 12 months of full operations. The company says that the latest sales milestone only hints towards a healthy uptake in demand for Jawa motorcycles in the country.

