Bisleri International, one of India's oldest bottled water companies, is likely to have a new owner soon as the company's chairman Ramesh Chauhan has decided to sell his packaged water business.
On 24 November, reports emerged that the veteran industrialist is scouting for a buyer for Bisleri International and is in talks with several players, including Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
The 82-year-old pioneer of the Indian packaged water business has also given a reason that he wants to sell the company.
The octogenarian business leader said someone had to handle it and look into it as his daughter Jayanti Chauhan is not interested in handling the business.
Here's all you need to know about the scion of Bisleri's chairman who has refused to take over her father's ₹7,000 crore business:
- Jayanti Chauhan, who is popularly known as JRC, embarked on her Bisleri journey at the age of 24, under the guidance of her father. She took charge of the Delhi office, where she started at the grass root level, and also took up the challenge of renovating the factory and bringing about the automation of various processes.
- Chauhan has also restructured departments such as HR, Sales, and Marketing of Bisleri. And, in 2011, she took charge of the Company's Mumbai office.
- According to Bisleri's official website, Chauhan has been aggressively involved in streamlining the operations for Bisleri Mineral Water, Vedica Natural Mineral Water from the Himalayas (the Luxury Segment), Fizzy Fruit Drinks, and Bisleri Hand Purifier.
- Chauhan has been spearheading the Sales and Marketing teams, ensuring both market penetration and building brand value.
- Chauhan holds qualifications in Fashion Styling and Photography from the London College of Fashion. She also holds a degree in Arabic from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.
It must be noted that Ramesh Chauhan bought the Bisleri brand in 1969 from an Italian entrepreneur. With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India.
Bisleri International has a strong presence with 133 operational plants and a robust distribution network of nearly 4,000 Distributors and 5,000 Distribution Trucks across India and neighbouring countries.
