Jaypee Case: SC orders transfer of pending appeals in NCLAT to itself

On 3 March, State-owned NBCC on had got approval from the NCLT to acquire debt-laden Jaypee Infratech through an insolvency process. In a significant direction that will help NBCC in faster completion of stuck projects of Jaypee Group, the tribunal had ordered that the ₹750 crore deposited by Jaypee Infratech's parent firm Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) with the registry of the Supreme Court would be part of the resolution plan.