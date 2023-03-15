Jaypee case: YEIDA mulls to challenge NCLT decision to reject its claims

Jaypee case: YEIDA mulls to challenge NCLT decision to reject its claims2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 01:24 AM IST
YEIDA, which had entered into a Concession Agreement with Jaypee in February 2003, had filed claims for ₹6,111.59 crore, mainly on account of pending works and External Development Charges (EDCs), unexecuted external development works and other future works.
Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) plans to move insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT against NCLT's decision to reject its claims while approving the resolution plan of Suraksha Group to acquire Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL).
