Jaypee Infra insolvency: NBCC, Suraksha asked to submit revised bids by Tuesday

It has proposed a line of credit of ₹3,000 crore as working capital for construction of projects. Suraksha group has also given an undertaking that any shortfall to the dissenting creditors will be met by the company through pumping of more funds or assets. According to sources, a similar undertaking has been sought from NBCC as well. It is estimated that around ₹6,000 crore will be required to complete all stalled projects. The receivables from customers against sales are estimated at around ₹3500 crore, sources had said. Meanwhile, Wish Town Home buyers Welfare Society and Ashish Mohan Gupta, one of the petitioners in the court case in Supreme Court, have written to the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) Anuj Jain, seeking to know whether the bids of NBCC and Suraksha are compliant to IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) and Supreme Court's order. This is the fourth round of the bidding process in the matter of JIL bankruptcy case. In March this year, the Supreme Court remitted to the CoC the issue of approval of resolution plan for Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), saying no new expression of interest would be entertained for taking over the firm and only NBCC and Suraksha Realty could file revised proposals.