Jaypee Infra insolvency: Suraksha group gets lenders, homebuyers nod to buy firm

Commenting on the outcome of the CoC’s decision, a spokesperson for Suraksha group said: “We humbly thank all the stakeholders including the Government of India, Hon’ble Supreme Court and entire Judiciary, Banks and Institutions, all Homebuyers, Public Depositors, YEIDA and their legal counsel, IRP and his team, Committee of Creditors and all their advisors for their relentless efforts towards reviving the world-class residential Jaypee Infratech project, and express our gratitude towards them for bestowing faith in execution capabilities of Suraksha. Thanks to healthy competition and fair process conducted by IRP and CoC."