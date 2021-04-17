Homebuyers demanded that Suraksha group should reduce the timeline for giving possession of their flats, sources said. Last week, NBCC and Mumbai-based Suraksha group submitted their revised bids to acquire Jaypee Infratech through an insolvency process, as per the direction of the Supreme Court. The resolution plans were submitted to Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) Anuj Jain. Last month, the Supreme Court remitted to the Committee of Creditors (CoC) the issue of approval of resolution plan for Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), saying no new expression of interest would be entertained for taking over the firm and only NBCC and Suraksha Realty could file revised proposals.