Jaypee insolvency: Suraksha group sweetens bid just before lenders' meet

In a letter to Interim Resolution Plan (IRP) Anuj Jain, Suraksha group on June 4 asserted that it had already submitted a legally compliant resolution plan on May 18 and the bid was deliberated upon in the meeting of the CoC. Suraksha had said it plans to further revise the resolution plan to improve offering for both homebuyers and bankers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}