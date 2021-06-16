NEW DELHI: Fashion retailer Jaypore , part of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, has announced its entry into the menswear category with the launch of kurtas, shirts, jackets and pants.

Jaypore currently retails women’s ethnic wear, jewellery and accessories both online and through stores. The brand sources from more than 70 craft clusters while retailing online as well as three stores in Delhi and Bangalore.

Menswear is a $28 billion market in India and the largest within the apparel category.

“Jaypore is excited to enter the menswear category and bring to it a freshness of design, crafts and fabrics. Menswear by Jaypore is an amalgamation of the rich heritage of India and the modern elements of essential wear," said Rashmi Shukla, business head, Jaypore.

This collection will exclusively be available at Jaypore stores and online.

More retailers, especially those online, are entering newer categories as they seek to capitalise on the consumer shift towards e-commerce.

For instance, beauty retailer Nykaa has been diversifying into categories such as athleisure, and more recently, home decor.

Jaypore was acquired by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), which also retails brands such as Louis Philippe, Peter England and Van Heusen, for Rs110 crore in 2019. ABFRL has been strengthening its presence in the premium end of the Indian wear market and diversifying into categories beyond its core men’s formal and casual wear portfolio. This includes investments in ethnic clothing.

Apart from Jaypore and Shantanu & Nikhil, the company closed two additional strategic investments with Sabyasachi and Tarun Tahiliani, last year.

Menswear by Jaypore will retail kurtas, shirts, muktasari sets, jackets, pants and more in fabrics such as mangalgiri, tussar silk, linen, and cotton, the retailer said.

