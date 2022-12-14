JB Chem to buy Glenmark’s cardiac brand1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 08:05 PM IST
Cardiac brand Razel is focused on the cardiac segment in India and Nepal with a market size of ₹2,444 crore, JB Chemicals said in an exchange filing.
BENGALURU : KKR-backed JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has agreed to acquire Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s cardiac brand Razel for ₹313.7 crore in an all-cash transaction.