JB Chem to buy Glenmark’s cardiac brand

Razel is focused on the cardiac segment in India and Nepal with a market size of ₹2,444 crore, JB Chemicals said in an exchange filing. The deal, which will be funded through long term debt and internal accruals, mainly debt, is expected to close by this month-end, subject to customary closing formalities. The acquisition is synergistic with JB Chemicals’ cardiac segment, with growth potential, it said. “The products provide good operating leverage and are margin accretive, given its attractive margin profile," it said.