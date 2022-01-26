JB Chemicals to buy brands from Sanzyme for 628 crore

Drug firm JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had reported a 32.41 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹97.88 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021 mainly on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of ₹73.92 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE. Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹593.01 crore for the quarter under consideration.

