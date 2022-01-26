JB Chemicals to buy brands from Sanzyme for 628 crore

JB Chemicals to buy brands from Sanzyme for ₹628 crore1 min read . 05:36 PM IST
- Brands like Sporlac, Lobun, Oxalo, Pubergen, Nano-Leo and Gynogen will be part of JB Chemicals' franchise after the completion of the Sanzyme deal.
The board of JB Chemicals has approved the acquisition of a portfolio of brands, for use and commercialization within India, from Sanzyme Private Limited (SPL). The deal marks JB Chemicals' entry into probiotics, therapeutic nutraceuticals and reproductive health market.
Brands like Sporlac, Lobun, Oxalo, Pubergen, Nano-Leo and Gynogen will be part of JB Chemicals' franchise after the completion of the deal. The turnover of these brands for FY 2020-21 was Rs. 88 crores (impacted by COVID) and Rs.75 crores for H1 FY 2021-22.
“The acquired brands will fit well with JB Chemicals' overall strategy of building diversified pharmaceutical business in India comprising of high-quality brands. Post the transaction, JB Chemicals would be able to further scale up and institutionalize the acquired brands within the territory of India," the company said.
The deal is expected to close next month. “The brands being acquired from SPL comprise a range of probiotic, therapeutic nutraceutical and reproductive health products with attractive set of brands for use and exploitation within India," JB Chemicals said.
Sanzyme Private is engaged in the business of procurement, manufacture, marketing, sale and distribution of probiotic, therapeutic nutraceutical and reproductive health products.
Drug firm JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had reported a 32.41 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹97.88 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021 mainly on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of ₹73.92 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE. Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹593.01 crore for the quarter under consideration.
