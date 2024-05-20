JB Pharma aims 12-14% revenue growth over next 2 years: CEO
JB Pharma partners with top international players like Reckitt, P&G, J&J, and Inova to manufacture cough and cold lozenges. It aims to diversify into lozenges for sleep disorders, anti-inflammatory lozenges, and immunity-boosting lozenges.
New Delhi: JB Pharma, majority-owned by investment firm KKR & Co., aims to grow its revenue by 12-14% in the next couple of years with a thrust on domestic and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) businesses, its chief executive Nikhil Chopra said.