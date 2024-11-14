JBG Invincible Women's Run Returns for the 2nd Edition in collaboration with Pinkathon, Celebrating Women's Health and Fitness

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] November 14: India's biggest women's fitness initiative, JBG Invincible Women's Run has announced the 2nd edition of the Invincible Women's Run in collaboration with Pinkathon at the press conference. Set to take place on December 14 and 15, 2024, this women-only event will be hosted at Inorbit Mall, Malad West, Mumbai, aiming to unite women of all ages and fitness levels in a celebration of health, strength, and community.

The press conference to unveil the event was graced by renowned fitness icon Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar, the founder of Invincible Women's Run, and celebrated actress, VJ, and singer Anusha Dandekar. Together, they shared their excitement for the event, which aims to inspire women to take charge of their health.

Jai Balaji Group, a leading producer of steel in India, has come on board as title sponsors of Invincible Women's Run with Pinkathon, India's biggest run for women. Gaurav Jajodia, Director of Jai Balaji Group said, "We at Jai Balaji Group are thrilled and honored to be the title sponsor for the Invincible Women's Run alongside Pinkathon, a movement that has empowered and inspired countless women across the nation. This partnership reflects our commitment to championing health, wellness, and equality. By supporting this incredible event, we aim to create a platform where women of all ages and backgrounds can come together, challenge their limits, and embrace the spirit of fitness. Together, we believe we can inspire more women to lead active, healthy lives and contribute to a stronger, healthier society."

Fitness icon and marathoner Milind Soman, the visionary behind Pinkathon, continues his mission to champion women's health and wellness. "Such events are about putting women's fitness first and providing them with the attention they deserve," he shared. "We're excited to see a powerful turnout and hope this event encourages more women to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle."

The JBG Invincible Run is India's only women-exclusive running event, crafted to inspire women to embrace the joy of running, from beginners to seasoned athletes. Run categories range from a beginner-friendly 3K to a challenging ultra-distance 100K. The event isn't just about running--it's a movement dedicated to empowering women to prioritize their health, overcome barriers, and foster a supportive community.

Ankita Konwar, founder of Invincible Women's Run, added, "The Invincible Women's Run, in collaboration with Pinkathon, provides a unique and inclusive space where women can challenge themselves, connect with like-minded women, and celebrate fitness in a safe, empowering environment."

George Alex, Regional Business Head (Maharashtra & MP), Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited (HCG) said, "We are happy to be associated with this initiative which provides an opportunity to support the women who want to push their mental and physical barriers and do incredible things in the fitness segment. We believe that women are born with the tenacity to overcome obstacles and achieve extraordinary things. It was incredible to witness such endurance and enthusiasm from women of all ages."

Pinkathon, a pioneer in promoting women's health and fitness, also raises awareness for breast cancer and other health issues facing women. Over the past eight editions, it has inspired more than 275,000 women across India to embrace an active lifestyle. Actress and fitness advocate Anusha Dandekar emphasized, "The Pinkathon and Invincible Women's Run represent more than just fitness. They're about creating a community where women support each other to take that first step towards health and self-care."

The event will feature two days of exciting activities, with the 3K, 5K, and 10K categories flagged off on December 15, while the ultra-distances, including the Limitless 100K, Super 75K, Fabulous 50K, and Relay 100K, will begin on December 14. Together, JBG Invincible Women's Run and Pinkathon offer an inclusive platform for women to thrive in their fitness journey. All the registered participant of JBG Invincible Women's Run with Pinkathon Mumbai 2024 can choose to avail a free health check-up from our medical partner Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited.

Several promotional runs and events, such as the Fearless Midnight Run, Surya Namaskar in Saree, and the Aatya Maushi Run, have been organized to encourage women to participate wholeheartedly and support the message of both physical and mental well-being. More such exciting events are scheduled for the upcoming week, leading up to the main event, further empowering women to embrace fitness and wellness.

We are proud to have a strong lineup of partners supporting the JBG Invincible Women's Run with Pinkathon. Jai Balaji Group is the Title Sponsor, while Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited (HCG) serves as the Medical Partner. Lifelong is the Fitness Partner, and Inorbit Mall, Malad is the Venue Partner. Maitrayana joins us as the Philanthropy Partner, with Run India Run supporting the event. MDPS is the official Photography Partner. The Press Conference will be hosted by St. Regis Mumbai. We are grateful for the collaboration and commitment of these amazing partners, whose support makes this event possible.

The official mascots for each run category of the JBG Invincible Women's Run with Pinkathon, taking place on December 14th and 15th. These incredible women will be leading the charge, bringing their unique energy and passion to inspire and motivate participants. Corina Van Dam, Learning & Innovation Manager at Maitrayna, will lead the 100k; Vidya Dsouza Sagare, corporate Woman, and also known as the Saree Runner, will represent the 75k; Shibani Gharat, Anchor and Associate Executive Producer at a leading news channel, will lead the 50k; Anusha Dandekar, VJ, singer, model, will inspire participants in the 10k; Arti Sharma, Data Scientist and an amputee runner, will take the lead for the Lifelong 5k; and Ankita Desai, a dedicated professional and baby-wearing mother, will guide the 3k category's babywearing moms. Each of these remarkable women embodies the spirit of strength, perseverance, and empowerment, and will serve as powerful role models for all participants in this exciting event.

Registrations are now open, and participants can sign up via the official Pinkathon website (https://pinkathon.invincible-women.com/).

Pinkathon - India's Biggest Women's Run

India's biggest women's run to encourage and promote fitness & health among women and create awareness for Breast Cancer and other issues relating to women's health. The focus of India's biggest women's only running event is to encourage an active lifestyle and overall fitness amongst women while creating much-needed awareness about breast cancer and encouraging thousands of new or first-timer women to take up running.

Invincible Women:

Invincible Women an ultramarathon and health awareness event for women founded by Ankita Konwar to promote awareness of healthy lifestyles for women. Designed to encourage and inspire all women to address the issues that might be visible or invisible barriers to prioritizing their health.

About Smiling Tiger Experiences LLP

Founded in 2022 by Niraj Kshirsagar and Prashant Singh, Smiling Tiger Experiences LLP specializes in large-scale participatory sporting events across India, focusing on running and cycling events. Known for its seamless operations and participant-centred approach, the company is dedicated to elevating sporting events nationwide, fostering health, community, and unforgettable experiences.

About Jai Balaji Group

Jai Balaji Group stands at the forefront of the Indian steel industry, delivering excellence through diverse product range, including Ductile Iron Pipes, Ferro Alloys, TMT Bars, MS Billets, PIG Iron, and DRI. Our dedication to quality and innovation fuels our mission to support India's infrastructure and industrial growth.

For media queries, please contact: Sonia Kulkarni | Hunk Golden and Media

9820184099 | sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in