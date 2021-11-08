JBM Auto said on Monday that it has bagged an order for 200 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). The order has been placed under the central government's FAME II electric vehicle policy.

“This is to inform you that the company has received prestigious order for supply, operation and maintenance of 200 air conditioned fully built low floor electric buses of 12-meter length from Delhi Transport Corporation under Government of India's flagship FAME II EV Policy," JBM Auto said in a regulatory filing on Monda

Back in September, JBM Auto had announced that it has received orders for BSVI CNG buses from Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS).

It had further said that it will be supplying electric buses for Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

The company had said it has also received orders to supply electric buses in Jhansi and Uttar Pradesh. Besides, several corporate clients have ordered electric buses, it added.

These orders will be executed in the current financial year, the company had said.

