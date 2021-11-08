1 min read.Updated: 08 Nov 2021, 04:36 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj
JBM Auto said on Monday that it has bagged an order for 200 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). The order has been placed under the central government's FAME II electric vehicle policy.
“This is to inform you that the company has received prestigious order for supply, operation and maintenance of 200 air conditioned fully built low floor electric buses of 12-meter length from Delhi Transport Corporation under Government of India's flagship FAME II EV Policy," JBM Auto said in a regulatory filing on Monda