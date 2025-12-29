JBM Group signs exclusivity pact to buy Fortum’s EV charging business in India

JBM Group is drawn to GLIDA's 850 charging points across 29 cities and 25 highways in 17 states amid India’s green-mobility push that depends on the expansion of an effective EV charging network. JBM Group’s flagship firm JBM Auto Ltd is one of India’s largest electric bus manufacturers, with 1,500 EV charging sites. It is among the sixteen bidders that have entered the government's tender for 10,900 electric buses under the PM E-Drive scheme, which seeks to accelerate the electrification of public road transport.