New Delhi: Gurugram-headquartered JBM Group has signed an exclusivity agreement to acquire a majority stake in GLIDA, the Indian electric vehicle (EV) charging network of Finnish state-run energy utility Fortum Oyj, two people aware of the development said.
JBM Group signs exclusivity pact to buy Fortum’s EV charging business in India
SummaryJBM Group is drawn to GLIDA's 850 charging points across 29 cities and 25 highways in 17 states amid India’s green-mobility push that depends on the expansion of an effective EV charging network. JBM Group’s flagship firm JBM Auto Ltd is one of India’s largest electric bus manufacturers.
New Delhi: Gurugram-headquartered JBM Group has signed an exclusivity agreement to acquire a majority stake in GLIDA, the Indian electric vehicle (EV) charging network of Finnish state-run energy utility Fortum Oyj, two people aware of the development said.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More