JC Flowers emerges highest bidder for Sathavahana Ispat debt

The company manufactures and sells pig iron and ductile iron pipes, among others, and owes Rs1,381 crore to a consortium of four banks led by Canara Bank. The debt was tagged as non-performing in the lenders’ books more than three years ago, the person said. Lenders sell stressed loans to ARCs at a discount, either in exchange of cash or a mix of cash and security receipts. These receipts are redeemable as and when the ARC recovers the specific loan.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}