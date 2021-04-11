JC Flowers is highest bidder for SIL’s debt

Sathavahana Ispat, which manufactures pig iron and ductile pipes, owes ₹1,381 crore to a consortium of four lenders led by Canara Bank. The debt was tagged as non-performing in the lenders’ books over three years ago, he added. Lenders sell stressed loans to ARCs at a discount, either in exchange for cash or a mix of cash and security receipts, which are redeemable as and when the ARC recovers the loan amount.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}