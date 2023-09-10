JCB eyes India for hydrogen engines

JCB eyes India for hydrogen engines3 min read 10 Sep 2023, 11:47 PM IST
JCB plans to manufacture hydrogen-powered engines in India, following their commercial adoption in the UK. The company sees its Ballabhgarh plant as an ideal location for participating in the hydrogen initiative, as it already produces diesel engines for JCB's global operations.
London: UK-based JCB plans to start manufacturing hydrogen-powered engines at its Haryana factory soon after its commercial adoption in the UK, top company executives said. The company considers its Ballabhgarh plant ideal for participating in the hydrogen initiative, as it already makes diesel engines for the parent’s worldwide operations.