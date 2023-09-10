JCB eyes India for hydrogen engines

JCB plans to manufacture hydrogen-powered engines in India, following their commercial adoption in the UK. The company sees its Ballabhgarh plant as an ideal location for participating in the hydrogen initiative, as it already produces diesel engines for JCB's global operations.

London: UK-based JCB plans to start manufacturing hydrogen-powered engines at its Haryana factory soon after its commercial adoption in the UK, top company executives said. The company considers its Ballabhgarh plant ideal for participating in the hydrogen initiative, as it already makes diesel engines for the parent’s worldwide operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd, the company behind the JCB brand of earthmoving and construction equipment, debuted the new 448 ABH2 hydrogen-powered engine in March this year. The new engine is part of JCB’s Road to Zero initiative to create zero-carbon solutions in construction and agricultural equipment.

India is already a large producer of diesel engines to meet JCB’s global needs, and it would take up the manufacture of even hydrogen engines once the technology is mastered and put into JCB machines, chairman Lord Bamford said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We make engines in India. Every day, we make 200 engines at our plant near Delhi. And if we were making hydrogen engines for commercial use, we would be making them in India as well," Bamford said, stressing the need to develop infrastructure for producing hydrogen fuel.

India continues to be the most important market for JCB, where it has invested more proportionately than any other global operation and is accounting for almost a quarter of its global revenues. In the hydrogen initiative, it has already invested over £100 million in the UK to master the technology and make it fit for its range of construction equipment. A similar investment may be considered in India to scale up existing production plants to build hydrogen-powered construction equipment.

The biggest challenge for hydrogen-powered equipment is the availability of the fuel itself. “India is endowed with sun and water resources, the two key elements required for producing hydrogen. Once the fuel infrastructure improves, JCB would be ready with its green solutions for the growing industry here," Bamford said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said JCB would install a small electrolyzer plant at its existing engine facility at Ballabhgarh that would produce enough hydrogen to test and run equipment prototypes using its proprietary hydrogen combustion engine. It has done a similar exercise in the UK. “JCB tries to introduce and reproduce everything that they do in the UK in India, and the hydrogen initiative will be no different," Bamford said.

JCB’s hydrogen-powered construction equipment may be ready for commercial production in the UK in 18 months, chief executive Graeme Macdonald said.

Prototype JCB hydrogen engines are already powering backhoe loader and Loadall telescopic handler machines in the UK as the company works to perfect the technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though hydrogen engines are being built for JCB’s off-road machinery, the company claims that the technology could be applied in trucks, vans, trains, buses and even large cars. The company has also installed one of the hydrogen engines into a 7.5-tonne Mercedes truck, a retrofit which was completed in just days.

JCB has also unveiled its very own designed and built mobile refuelling unit, which has enough hydrogen to fill 16 hydrogen backhoe loaders and is able to be transported either on the back of a modified JCB Fastrac tractor or on a trailer.

“…in India, JCB has been making engines since 2011, so hydrogen combustion engines are an exciting prospect for JCB India. Hydrogen is a mobile fuel, perfect for the Indian market. And in line with the Government of India’s National Hydrogen Mission, as the hydrogen economy develops in India, the opportunity for this zero CO2 fuel for use in construction machinery is significant," Deepak Shetty, CEO and managing director of JCB India said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hydrogen-powered construction equipment is fast getting traction worldwide due to its near zero-emission characteristics.

According to Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (ICEMA), the industry size of construction equipment sold in India stood at 70,100 units in 2021. It fell to 69,400 in 2022 but is expected to make smart recovery in 2023, as in first half of the year itself, sales have gone up to 40,800 units. It is projected that despite the cost differential, sale of green equipment will rise over the next decade, giving ample opportunities for companies to test newer and greener fuels.

JCB is expanding its India operations, with the local subsidiary investing ₹1,000 crore to scale up production of a new range of products at its new factory in Gujarat’s Vadodara. It has already completed an investment of ₹650 crore at its plant and would complete the balance investments over next few months. Investment at Ballabhgarh for hydrogen engines would be a fresh investment to be made by the UK- based company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}