NEW DELHI : India’s leading manufacturer of earthmoving and construction equipment, JCB India on Tuesday introduced the industry’s first fully electric excavator, the JCB 19C-1E at Excon, Bengaluru.

The organisation also launched a 22 ton hydraulic excavator on the NXT platform that is specially designed for Indian applications.

A 4 ton telescopic hander, an articulated boom lift AJ48 D and two new mini excavators for smart infrastructure, the 35Z HD and the 37C HD were also introduced, along with JCB’s natural gas genset, the G125 NG.

“Innovation and Sustainability have always remained critical to our operations, and we continue to introduce products that significantly limit their impact on the environment. The JCB 19C-1E is the industry’s first fully electric excavator in India and is integral to JCB’s ‘Road to Zero’ initiative, a programme that we have been working on for the past few years," said Deepak Shetty, CEO and Managing Director of JCB India.

JCB 19C-1E is a zero-emission machine and has four lithium-ion batteries that power the machine for a full day on a single charge. With a significant focus on safety and productivity, JCB’s 2GO system safely isolates all controls as a secondary safety system. It’s auto-idle and auto kick-up redistribute power to preserve battery life. The machine has been introduced after rigorous testing and validation.

“The machine has been tested extensively and has various built-in features that enhance safety and performance. With Zero Emissions and low noise, this new machine is ideal for Infrastructure development in Urban Areas and Indoor working," Shetty added.

The two mini excavators, 35Z HD and 37C HD come with heavy-duty structures and have easy manoeuvrability thanks to their compact size.

The natural gas genset launched by the company is designed to work in extreme environments and has a compact size. It reduces CO2 emissions significantly and the carbon footprint is lesser by up to 6 tonnes per annum.

“We have launched a Natural Gas-powered Genset that significantly reduces emissions. This range will be manufactured in India and in addition to catering to the domestic market, will also be exported around the world," Shetty said.