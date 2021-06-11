JCB India - one of the country’s largest construction equipment manufacturers on Friday announced health and other benefits for employees and families affected by the Covid-19. The company has also been rapidly vaccinating its employees to reduce further disruption in business and fatality among employees.

Apart from the term Insurance policy benefits, JCB India will be supporting the education of the children of deceased employees to the tune of ₹one 1lakh per child, per year for their schooling and ₹2 lakh per child, per year for three years for their graduation. The medical insurance for their families has also been extended to ten years. For contractual employees, there will be one-time support of ₹3 lakh, the company said in a statement.

“The past few weeks have been a phase of intense learning. Virtually all our organisational resources were deployed towards supporting the health and safety of our employees and their families. Unfortunately, we also went through the painful phase of losing some of our colleagues to the virus. We are fully committed to supporting their families through a relief package," said Deepak Shetty, chief executive and managing director, JCB India.

To efficiently run their production lines is imperative for manufacturing companies and their suppliers to reduce cases of Covid- 19 in their factory and office premises. Hence most of them are offering to vaccinate as many employees as possible to ensure smooth running of their operations as a time when manufacturing operations are coming back to life.

Some manufacturers are also bearing the cost of vaccination of staff at dealerships and announced other health benefits in case an employee gets infected with Covid.

