Apart from the term Insurance policy benefits, JCB India will be supporting the education of the children of deceased employees to the tune of ₹one 1lakh per child, per year for their schooling and ₹2 lakh per child, per year for three years for their graduation. The medical insurance for their families has also been extended to ten years. For contractual employees, there will be one-time support of ₹3 lakh, the company said in a statement.

