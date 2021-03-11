JD.com Inc. posted better-than-expected 31% revenue growth, suggesting China’s e-commerce boom may persist as the country bounces back from the pandemic.

China’s No. 2 online retailer reported sales of 224.3 billion yuan ($35 billion) in the December quarter, outpacing the 219.52 billion yuan average of analysts’ estimates. Net income was 24.3 billion yuan.

JD’s inhouse logistics network has proven instrumental to buoying the company’s operations during the pandemic, when lockdowns drove a record number of consumers online. That fueled a surge in e-commerce for players from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Pinduoduo Inc. in 2020, straining delivery networks, and questions remain about whether they can sustain growth this year.

JD’s market value has more than doubled since the start of 2020 despite a broader tech selloff that began last month. On Thursday, the company announced its infrastructure management affiliate was raising $700 million in a preferred share issuance co-led by Hillhouse Capital and Warburg Pincus.

Chinese e-commerce revenue should surpass 50% of the country’s total retail sales this year -- a first anywhere in the world, according to researcher EMarketer. JD is now preparing to spin off its logistics unit in an initial public offering that could raise roughly $5 billion, the second debut of a subsidiary since JD Health Inc.’s 2020 coming-out party.

JD.com could deliver robust sales growth in 4Q, as the large number of new customers it gained during the Covid-19 pandemic in China continue to increase their spending.

JD Logistics’s imminent IPO would be a milestone for its parent, which spent billions of dollars building one of China’s largest courier services and hundreds of warehouses nationwide to ensure on-time delivery and retain control over its shipping network.

Its debut however will be overshadowed by the likely withdrawal of another financial services affiliate from capital markets. JD Digits Technology Holding Co.’s filed for an initial public offering on Shanghai’s Star market but is expected to let that lapse because of tougher rules on micro-lending.

