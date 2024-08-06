Companies
Jeep eyes sub- ₹25 lakh segment to stay 'relevant' in India
Summary
- Jeep could be planning a more affordable variant of its Compass SUV and an upgrade of its 7-seater SUV Meridian, in order to attract a broader customer base
New Delhi: Jeep is aiming to bolster its position in the competitive Indian SUV market with offerings in the sub- ₹25 lakh segment, which has the highest sales volumes India.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more