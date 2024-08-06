Hazela also highlighted the importance of local engineering for Citroen in India. "The first learning we did for Citroen in India is to engineer our products locally. We didn't have a legacy in India and we wanted to become mass market. Our learning is that you can become irrelevant very soon if you increase the price. We didn't want to have the perception that a feature-rich brand is out of reach. We needed to make our cars affordable by integrating local solutions and local costs with local engineering. This long-term approach is what we follow in all our endeavours. We don't just copy-paste policies from Europe. Stellantis' culture encourages us to do what matters and do what is right", Hazela said, responding to a question on why some of the brand's products have some notable exclusions, such as a sunroof, or a start-stop key, or electronic seat adjustment controls.