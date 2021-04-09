“Our strategic partnership with a prestigious automobile brand like Jeep will enable us to reach out to newer and wider set of customers in India. Both, Axis Bank and Jeep India have a strong track record in our respective industries and this partnership’s complete focus will be on keeping customers first. Our strong retail banking network and our presence in Jeep dealerships across India will make the Jeep retail experience seamless for customers," said Sumit Bali, president and head, retail lending, Axis Bank.