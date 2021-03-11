Jeep takes aim at Cadillac Escalade with $111,000 Grand Wagoneer

The product onslaught is the work of Fiat Chrysler, long the scrappy underdog of Detroit’s three automakers, which is poised to benefit from gains in scale and resources from the merger with PSA. It comes as Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares takes the reins of Stellantis. Key to his mission will be a successful expansion of the Jeep brand, a coveted marque that provided the lion’s share of profit for Fiat Chrysler, along with the Ram pickup truck franchise.