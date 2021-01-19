Jeep-maker Stellantis needs to go global

The merger of Fiat Chrysler and its French peer PSA will create a trans-Atlantic giant out of two smaller car makers. One of its biggest challenges is to go truly global.

Shares in Stellantis—the new company’s name, apparently derived from the Latin for “to brighten with stars"—rose roughly 6% on the morning of their first trading day in Paris and Milan on Monday. The deal was wound up rapidly after receiving antitrust clearance from the European Union before Christmas. The company agreed to some remedies in the region’s van market. The shares start trading in New York on Tuesday.

Based on analysts’ revenue forecasts for 2020, Stellantis will be the world’s fourth-largest auto maker by revenues, behind Volkswagen, Toyota and Daimler. By expected operating profits, which matter more as the industry grapples with an expensive transition to electric vehicles, it will be the third largest, behind Toyota and General Motors.

The deal’s biggest advantage is its consolidation of the fragmented and fiercely competitive European market. Through November, Fiat Chrysler had a 6.6% share of passenger-vehicle sales in the region last year, while PSA’s brands—Peugeot, Citroën, Opel and Vauxhall—had 15.4%. Merging the two will release €5 billion in cost savings, equivalent to $6 billion, says Stellantis, which is more than 40% of the companies’ combined 2019 operating profit. Chief executive Carlos Tavares has a proven template to follow, having absorbed the European business of General Motors for PSA.

Yet the merger also brings another benefit, less concrete but longer-lasting: It creates a company with roughly equal heft on either side of the Atlantic. Despite the Italian-American roots of Fiat Chrysler, the company has made the vast majority of profits in the U.S. in recent years, thanks to strong sales of RAM pickup trucks and Jeep sport-utility vehicles. PSA was an overwhelmingly European business.

A balanced portfolio offers protection against regional downturns or other problems. And although there haven’t historically been big trans-Atlantic synergies for most car manufacturers, new technology could well create them, particularly with a green-minded president in the White House. Toyota points the way. It is the world’s only globally scaled mass-market auto maker and one of its most profitable. The global success of the Prius in a previous era of vehicle electrification is a case study.

But the deal also leaves one obvious weakness in the Stellantis portfolio: China. Neither PSA nor Fiat Chrysler had much success in the world’s largest car market. The profit pool is too big for them to ignore. One intriguing possibility might involve the parent company of iPhone assembler Foxconn, which roughly a year ago said it would create a joint venture with Fiat Chrysler to make electric vehicles. However, the companies haven’t given an update since, and last week Foxconn signed an EV deal with Chinese manufacturer Geely.

Another problem for Stellantis is the sheer number of brands it owns—14 in total—many of them with overlapping regional profiles. Only Jeep has a meaningful presence on both sides of the Atlantic. Platform sharing will go a long way to reducing costs, but it remains unclear whether the company can live up to the wider promise of its scale without somehow globalizing more of its brands and sidelining others.

The cash flows released by the merger will put Stellantis in a strong position at the start of its corporate life, but it has plenty of things to spend them on.

