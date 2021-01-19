Jeep-maker Stellantis needs to go global

Shares in Stellantis—the new company’s name, apparently derived from the Latin for “to brighten with stars"—rose roughly 6% on the morning of their first trading day in Paris and Milan on Monday. The deal was wound up rapidly after receiving antitrust clearance from the European Union before Christmas. The company agreed to some remedies in the region’s van market. The shares start trading in New York on Tuesday.

