Jeep-maker Stellantis needs to go global

Jeep-maker Stellantis needs to go global3 min read . 04:57 PM IST
Car giant formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and French peer PSA can make valuable cost savings but also has some expensive problems
The merger of Fiat Chrysler and its French peer PSA will create a trans-Atlantic giant out of two smaller car makers. One of its biggest challenges is to go truly global.
Shares in Stellantis—the new company’s name, apparently derived from the Latin for “to brighten with stars"—rose roughly 6% on the morning of their first trading day in Paris and Milan on Monday. The deal was wound up rapidly after receiving antitrust clearance from the European Union before Christmas. The company agreed to some remedies in the region’s van market. The shares start trading in New York on Tuesday.
