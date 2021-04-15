Jeff Bezos says Amazon must treat workers better after union vote

In the letter, released Thursday, Bezos argues that Amazon’s success emanates from its track record of invention and adding value to society. “Any business that doesn’t create value for those it touches, even if it appears successful on the surface, isn’t long for this world," he said. In an extremely back-of-the-envelope tally for 2020, he added up the company’s returns to shareholders, employee pay, profits of the small sellers on Amazon and saved time and money from shoppers and cloud-computing customers. The sum: $301 billion.