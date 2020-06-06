Home >Companies >News >Jeff Bezos says he supports Black Lives Matter in Instagram post

Amazon.com Inc. Chief Jeff Bezos used an Instagram post on Friday to share an emailed response to a customer and express his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“No, Macy, I have to disagree with you," he wrote to the customer who had emailed him with a complaint about a banner featured on the Amazon.com website. “Black lives matter speaks to racism and the disproportionate risk that Black people face" in the “law and enforcement and justice system."

“I have a 20-year-old son, and I simply don’t worry that he might be choked to death while being detained one day," Bezos continued." It’s not something I worry about. Black parents can’t say the same."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

