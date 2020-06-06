Jeff Bezos says he supports Black Lives Matter in Instagram post

Amazon.com Inc. Chief Jeff Bezos used an Instagram post on Friday to share an emailed response to a customer and express his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Amazon.com Inc. Chief Jeff Bezos used an Instagram post on Friday to share an emailed response to a customer and express his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“No, Macy, I have to disagree with you," he wrote to the customer who had emailed him with a complaint about a banner featured on the Amazon.com website. “Black lives matter speaks to racism and the disproportionate risk that Black people face" in the “law and enforcement and justice system."

“No, Macy, I have to disagree with you," he wrote to the customer who had emailed him with a complaint about a banner featured on the Amazon.com website. “Black lives matter speaks to racism and the disproportionate risk that Black people face" in the “law and enforcement and justice system." Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

“I have a 20-year-old son, and I simply don’t worry that he might be choked to death while being detained one day," Bezos continued." It’s not something I worry about. Black parents can’t say the same."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics Jeff Bezos