Jeff Bezos says he supports Black Lives Matter in Instagram post

Jeff Bezos says he supports Black Lives Matter in Instagram post1 min read . 06:32 AM IST
Jeff Bezos used an Instagram post on Friday to share an emailed response to a customer.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Jeff Bezos used an Instagram post on Friday to share an emailed response to a customer.
Amazon.com Inc. Chief Jeff Bezos used an Instagram post on Friday to share an emailed response to a customer and express his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Amazon.com Inc. Chief Jeff Bezos used an Instagram post on Friday to share an emailed response to a customer and express his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
“No, Macy, I have to disagree with you," he wrote to the customer who had emailed him with a complaint about a banner featured on the Amazon.com website. “Black lives matter speaks to racism and the disproportionate risk that Black people face" in the “law and enforcement and justice system."
“No, Macy, I have to disagree with you," he wrote to the customer who had emailed him with a complaint about a banner featured on the Amazon.com website. “Black lives matter speaks to racism and the disproportionate risk that Black people face" in the “law and enforcement and justice system."
“I have a 20-year-old son, and I simply don’t worry that he might be choked to death while being detained one day," Bezos continued." It’s not something I worry about. Black parents can’t say the same."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated