The wealth created by Amazon includes that of its Chair whereas more than 7/8ths of the shares, representing $1.4 trillion of wealth creation, are owned by others which includes pension funds, universities,401(k)s and others, Bezos said. He shared a note of one such story of a couple who had bought just two shares of Amazon in 1997 and after the exponential growth in value of the company's shares, they are planning to buy a house by selling some of its shares.

