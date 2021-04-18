Back in 1997 when you made Amazon public, our son, Ryan, was 12 years old and a voracious reader. For his birthday, 1997, we bought two shares of your new book selling company, which was all we could afford at the time. Within a year or so, the shares split 2 for 1, then 3 for 1, then 2 for 2 again, giving him 24 shares. The shares were in our name because of his age. We meant to put it in custody for him but we never got around to it but he knew they were for him.