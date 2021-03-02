Jeff Bezos versus Mukesh Ambani isn’t the only fight in India’s retail

Udaan was built for the India its founders grew up in. Kumar arrived at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi from Bhabua, the main town of a dirt-poor district in the penurious eastern state of Bihar (annual per capita income: $630). The distance between Bhabua and Udaan in Bangalore isn’t measured in kilometers or miles, but in decades of progress that mobile internet is trying to squeeze into years. As a supply chain specialist, Kumar isn’t looking to fundamentally alter behavior. He’s simply removing inefficiencies to speed up the flow of capital. This is crucial for retailers who work on 10% to 12% margins, half of what their peers in the West make.