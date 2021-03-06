Michael Sanchez, brother of Bezos’s girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, sued the billionaire and his security consultant, Gavin de Becker, last year claiming they defamed him by telling journalists that Michael had been the source of nude photos of Bezos that were leaked to the National Enquirer. The case was thrown out because Michael Sanchez’s only evidence was that he had heard that from journalists.

