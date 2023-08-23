Jefferies Financial to hire 10 investment bankers for India expansion: Report

Jefferies Financial to hire 10 investment bankers for India expansion: Report1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is hiring about 10 investment bankers in India as the US advisory firm looks to beef up its operations in the world’s most populous nation, according to people familiar with the matter.
