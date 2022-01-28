Jefferies hires Edelweiss’ Jibi Jacob to head equity capital markets biz

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mumbai: Foreign investment bank Jefferies has hired Jibi Jacob, currently the head of equity capital markets (ECM) business at Edelweiss, as the foreign firm looks to build up its ECM franchise in India, said two people aware of the development.
An investment bank’s ECM business comprises advising on initial public offerings, qualified institutional placements, rights issue, block trades etc.
Jacob will join Jefferies in the capacity of managing director and will be responsible for overseeing the firm’s ECM business across India and South East Asia. He is likely to join Jefferies in a month, the people cited above said.
Jacob has been part of the Edelweiss investment banking team for almost 14 years.
“Jefferies had gone slow on India ECM business some years ago and they had been managing the business largely out of their Singapore office. This move shows that they are now relooking at their India strategy and they want to rebuild their local strength here," said the first person cited above, requesting anonymity as he is not authorised to speak with the media.
The move comes at a time when the Indian ECM market witnessed its best-ever year in 2021 with Indian companies raising around Rs1.18 trillion through IPOs alone driven by a surge in liquidity inflows into Indian stock markets.
The current year too is expected to see a significant amount of action in the ECM market, with an IPO pipeline of over Rs1 trillion and many more companies exploring the possibility of going public, especially the new-age tech companies.
In 2021, Edelweiss advised companies such as Aptus Value Housing Finance Ltd and Devyani International on their IPOs, and Aarti Industries and Orchid Pharma on their QIP.
Spokespersons for Edelweiss and Jefferies could not be immediately reached for a comment. A message sent to Jacob did not elicit a response.
