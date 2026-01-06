Jefferies Pushes to Question First Brands Founder Under Oath

(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group is pressing to question First Brands founder Patrick James under oath, saying the former chief executive officer potentially invoking his Constitutional right against self-incrimination doesn’t mean he can avoid an upcoming deposition.

Jefferies’ Leucadia Asset Management said in a Monday court filing that James possesses “critical information” about the creation and sale of invoices that’s relevant to a company request to unlock customer funds. James has said he’d likely plead his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in a bid to block Jefferies’ subpoenas, citing a federal criminal investigation.

The Fifth Amendment doesn’t allow a witness to avoid sitting for a deposition “before any questions are asked,” Leucadia said, adding that James “has loudly and publicly denied the allegations of wrongdoing, including in open court and in multiple filings—precluding any argument that he can now avoid testifying.”

First Brands has accused James of misappropriating company funds and alleged that, before bankruptcy, the auto parts supplier raised money by selling non-existent or doctored invoices. Jefferies, other First Brands creditors, company advisers and US authorities are investigating the circumstances around the auto parts supplier’s September bankruptcy, according to court papers.

James’ spokesperson, when asked for comment, referred to a previous statement asserting that the company founder played no role in matters related to First Brands’ customer funds and therefore has no relevant information to provide Jefferies. He has denied allegations of wrongdoing and said he “has always acted ethically.”

Aside from James, a former First Brands finance director has also said he’d assert his Fifth Amendment right if forced to answer creditor questions. Other current and former First Brands managers have sought to tap insurance to cover the cost of investigations by creditors and the US Department of Justice, according to court papers, which is common when a bankrupt company is accused of fraud.

Leucadia said Monday it requires information to determine how First Brands invoices were generated and sold and what relationship those documents have to genuine invoices and receivables. The firm first sought information from First Brands, which directed Leucadia to James and another former vice president, according to court papers.

Leucadia, acting through its Point Bonita Capital hedge fund, said in its court filing that it paid more than $715 million to First Brands to purchase receivables that remained outstanding at the time the auto parts supplier filed Chapter 11 in late September.

Jefferies has said its indirect investments “effectively comprise $43 million, or 5.9%, of Point Bonita’s accounts receivables purchased from First Brands” as well as a $2 million interest in company bank loans through a seperate platform.

A federal judge is scheduled to consider James’ request to block the subpoenas on Tuesday.

(Update includes statement from James’ spokesperson in fifth paragraph.)

