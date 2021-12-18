Jefferies resigns as loan agent for spyware maker NSO Group

Jefferies’ decision to leave the role comes at a critical time for NSO, which is in danger of defaulting on its debt after battling accusations that its Pegasus phone-hacking service was used by governments to spy on dissidents, human rights activists and journalists. The U.S. Commerce Department said last month that it placed the company on its export blacklist. Meanwhile, Apple Inc. sued NSO, seeking to bar the spyware firm from using its products and services.