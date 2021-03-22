Jeh Wadia steps down as GoAir MD

New Delhi: Jeh Wadia has stepped down as the managing director of Wadia Group-controlled GoAir , while appointing aviation industry veteran Ben Baldanza as the vice-chairman of the airline's board, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Son of the chairman of the airline's board, Nusli Wadia, Jeh Wadia has been the managing director of the airline since December 2017 after Wolfgang Prock-Schauer resigned as managing director and chief executive at GoAir.

Outlining management changes, GoAir said that Baldanza will now work directly with the management team, consisting of chief executive officer (CEO) Kaushik Khona and chief financial officer (CFO) Pankaj Chaturvedi to achieve the next phase of growth.

"Amongst other initiatives, a key element of this plan, forged over weeks of discussions and consultation, was to further strengthen the management of the company by bringing on-board proven industry professionals, a strategy that has worked well for the group in its other ventures including Britannia," the airline said.

"Consequently, Mr. Jeh Wadia, part of the promoter family, has stepped down from his position of Managing Director while continuing as a promoter," it added.

GoAir's incoming vice chairman Baldanza is an airline industry veteran with stints at top carriers like American Airlines, Northwest Airlines, Continental Airlines, Spirit Airlines, among others.

Under Baldanza as the airline's chief executive Spirit Airline achieved the highest profitability among all airlines in the USA between 2008 and 2015.

GoAir has seen an exodus of management with more than half dozen executives leaving the airline since early 2020.

“We are happy that Ben has accepted the position of Vice-Chairman. His experience in creating the first ULCC (ultra low cost carrier) in US, turning it profitable and successfully leading its IPO (initial public offer) are of great value, as GoAir embarks on the next phase of its growth journey," GoAir's chairman Nusli Wadia said in the statement.

The latest management changes, however, comes at a time when the aviation sector has been gutted due to the pandemic which resulted in drastic fall in travel, as states and nations continue to impose travel restrictions in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Domestic air traffic is expected to reach its pre-covid levels by fiscal year (FY) 2023, while international air traffic will hit pre-covid normalcy only by FY2024 because of sluggish demand from leisure and business travellers and a surge in new variants of the covid virus, rating agency ICRA Ltd said in a report earlier in March.

